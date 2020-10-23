Tonight’s West Florida At Tate Football Game Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Tonight’s West Florida Jaguar at Tate Aggies football game has been canceled due to “COVID-19 concerns for West Florida,” according to the Tate High School Quarterback Club.

Additional information has not been released

West Florida was 2-1 going into Friday night, and the Tate Aggies were 1-3.

Tate is scheduled to hose Pensacola Catholic next Friday night, and and West Florida is scheduled to host Washington.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies take on the Escambia Gators last week. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.