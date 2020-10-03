Friday Night Football Finals
October 3, 2020
Here are North Escambia area high school football scores:
FLORIDA
- Tate 13, Pensacola High 6 [Story, photo gallery...]
- Escambia Academy 27, Northview 22 [Story, photo gallery...]
- West Florida 31 Catholic 0
- Escambia 28, Washington 20
- Baker 18, Jay 13
- Milton 28, Pace 0
- Navarre 35, Gulf Breeze 21
- Pine Forest – OPEN
ALABAMA
- Flomaton 35, Bayside Academy 17
- T.R. Miller 59, Excel 20
- St. Michael Catholic at W.S. Neal (rescheduled for Oct. 16)
- Vigor 19, Escambia County 0 (Thursday)
