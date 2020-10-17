Friday Night Finals
October 17, 2020
Here are Friday night football finals from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Escambia 55, Tate 14 [Story, photos...]
- Northview 70, South Walton 49 [Story, photos...]
- Freeport 34, Jay 33
- Washington 23, Pine Forest 7
- West Florida 28, Choctaw 21
- Pensacola Catholic 14, Pensacola 0
- Milton 31, Crestview 27
- Mosley 44, Gulf Breeze 7
ALABAMA
- W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County (Atmore) 9
- Flomaton at Hillcrest CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS
- Escambia Academy (OFF)
- T.R. Miller (OFF)
NorthEscambia.com photo.
