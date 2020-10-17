Friday Night Finals

Here are Friday night football finals from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Escambia 55, Tate 14 [Story, photos...]

Northview 70, South Walton 49 [Story, photos...]

Freeport 34, Jay 33

Washington 23, Pine Forest 7

West Florida 28, Choctaw 21

Pensacola Catholic 14, Pensacola 0

Milton 31, Crestview 27

Mosley 44, Gulf Breeze 7

ALABAMA

W.S. Neal 20, Escambia County (Atmore) 9

Flomaton at Hillcrest CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS

Escambia Academy (OFF)

T.R. Miller (OFF)

NorthEscambia.com photo.