FEMA Individual Assistance Approved For Northwest Florida

FEMA Individual assistance has been approved for Hurricane Sally victims in Florida.

Public assistance had already been approved from the two counties for government infrastructure, including direct federal assistance, for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.

Individual assistance from FEMA helps people, providing federal funds for home repairs, temporary housing, and additional programs for individuals and businesses.

Rep. Matt Gaetz said much of the delay in approving the individual assistance was because so much of the damage from Hurricane Sally was flooding that was not immediately apparent to federal officials that toured the area.

“Flooding events are different that windstorms,” Gaetz told NorthEscambia.com. “In windstorms it is easy to get a fast declaration for individual assistance when you look from the the sky and road. But after a flooding event, it can look pretty normal, but you have to get inside and see the damage.”

Gaetz said he was notified Friday morning that the individual assistance has been approved for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Escambia County launched a public push on NorthEscambia.com asking individuals to submit their damage photographs and damage stories that were passed on to federal officials. That allowed those officials to get a much closer look at the damage, including flooding damage inside homes.

“We are absolutely thrilled FEMA individual assistance will be available for Escambia County residents,” Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry said. “This gives our residents who are hurting the opportunity to apply for much needed assistance after Hurricane Sally devastated so many homes in Escambia County. I hope this assistance provides some degree of stress relief for those who are in need. On behalf of the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners, I would like to thank President Trump, Representative Matt Gaetz, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as every single federal and state partner for working together with us and for advocating on our behalf on the national level to help our community recover post Hurricane Sally.”

This is a developing story. Exact individual assistance application details will be forthcoming later today, and we’ll keep you updated on NorthEscambia.com.



