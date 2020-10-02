Details: FEMA Individual Assistance In Escambia County

Escambia County has received a FEMA Disaster Declaration for Individual Assistance.

This declaration will allow those who have been impacted by Hurricane Sally to apply for the Individuals and Households Program. With this announcement, families impacted by Hurricane Sally now have access to critical FEMA programs, including housing assistance, crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, Small Business Administration (SBA) assistance, disaster legal services and case management.

When a disaster occurs, this program provides grant money and services to people in the declared area whose property has been damaged or destroyed and whose losses are underinsured or not covered by insurance. To file a claim for assistance, you must first register with FEMA in one of the following ways:

Call 1-800-621-3362 (TTY# 1-800-462-7585)

Register online at www.disasterassistance.gov

Download the FEMA app on your mobile device and register using the app.

Typically potential applicants can begin registering within a few hours after a declaration is issued. FEMA will verify eligibility and need before assistance is offered.

Details on what is covered by Individual Assistance can be found here. It is important to understand that by law, FEMA assistance cannot duplicate the assistance you receive from your insurance company, but you may receive assistance for items not covered by insurance.

FEMA does not offer assistance for your secondary home. Federal guidelines only allow FEMA to provide housing assistance when your primary residence is impacted by a presidentially-declared disaster.

If you received a letter from FEMA that says you’re ineligible for assistance, that’s not the last word. Providing more information may change FEMA’s decision. Read quick facts about why FEMA may have found you ineligible here.