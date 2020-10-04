FDOH Reports Two Additional COVID-19 Deaths, 36 New Cases In Escambia County Saturday

There were two total additional COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday in Escambia, along with 36 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,448 (+36)

Non-Florida residents: 1,137

Total deaths: 240 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths : 113 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 47

Number of tests last day: 1,406

Percent positive last day: 2.0%

Percent positive last week: 3.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,107 (+29)

Century: 933

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Cantonment: 930 (+4)

Molino: 147

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,420 (+23)

Non-Florida residents: 51

Total deaths: 78

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 322*

Number of tests last day: 330

Percent positive last day: 6.3%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,818

Gulf Breeze: 783 (+3)

Navarre: 684 (+8)

Pace: 448 (+5)

Jay: 155 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 714,591

Florida residents: 705,938

Deaths: 14,928

Hospitalizations: 44,647*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.