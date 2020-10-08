FDOH Reports Four Deaths, 39 More COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

Four additional deaths and 39 more COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,551 (+39)

Non-Florida residents: 1,160

Total deaths: 247 (+4)

Long-term care facility deaths : 116

Current hospitalizations: 50

Number of tests last day: 685

Percent positive last day: 4.2%

Percent positive last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,177 (+29)

Cantonment: 937 (+1)

Century: 934 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 149

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,477 (+13)

Non-Florida residents: 51

Total deaths: 77

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 329*

Number of tests last day: 367

Percent positive last day: 3.4%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,848 (+27)

Gulf Breeze: 788 (-2 data adjustment)

Navarre: 689 (+2)

Pace: 455 (+1)

Jay: 155

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 722,707

Florida residents: 713,902

Deaths: 14,904

Hospitalizations: 45,259*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.