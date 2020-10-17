FDOH Reports 74 New Cases, Two More COVID-19 Deaths In Escambia, Santa Rosa

The number of COVID-19 cases increase by 74 total in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the Friday report from the Florida Department of Health. One additional death in each county was also reported.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,883 (+46)

Non-Florida residents: 1,225

Total deaths: 268 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 125 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 42 (-1)

Number of tests last day: 1,400

Percent positive last day: 6.2%

Percent positive last week: 2.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,405 (+30)

Cantonment: 957 (+1)

Century: 935 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 151 (+1)

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 17 (+1)

Perdido Key: 8

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,667 (+28)

Non-Florida residents: 59

Total deaths: 85 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 19

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 344*

Number of tests last day: 396

Percent positive last day: 5.3%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,918 (+10)

Gulf Breeze: 816 (+4)

Navarre: 721 (+7)

Pace: 477 (+3)

Jay: 159 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 748,437

Florida residents: 739,050

Deaths: 15,830

Hospitalizations: 46,862*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.