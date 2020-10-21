FDOH Reports 33 New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County On Tuesday

There were 33 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia County on Tuesday and 14 more in Santa Rosa. There was also one new death reported in Santa Rosa County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 13,030 (+33)

Non-Florida residents: 1,261

Total deaths: 269

Long-term care facility deaths : 125

Current hospitalizations: 35

Number of tests last day: 653

Percent positive last day: 4.3%

Percent positive last week: 4.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,514 (+26)

Cantonment: 960

Century: 935

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 152 (+1)

McDavid: 75 (+1 data adjustment)

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 19 (+2)

Perdido Key: 9

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,739 (+14)

Non-Florida residents: 61

Total deaths: 86 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 19

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 347*

Number of tests last day: 163

Percent positive last day: 9.0%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,936 (+6)

Gulf Breeze: 825 (-1 data adjustment)

Navarre: 747 (+6)

Pace: 484 (+1)

Jay: 159

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 760,389

Florida residents: 750,739

Deaths: 16,105

Hospitalizations: 47,352*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.