Escambia Records Spike In COVID-19 Cases, But FDOH Says That Was Due To Data Dump

Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported the largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases in Escambia County since August, but they said that was due to old test results just now being counted.

There were 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia County. FDOH said 57 of those were tests conducted by Curative Labs in August but just reported. The health department is investigating how the data dump occurred.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,837 (+100 — 57 from August, 43 current))

Non-Florida residents: 1223

Total deaths: 267 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths : 124 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 43 (+1)

Number of tests last day: 1,400

Percent positive last day: 6.2%

Percent positive last week: 2.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,375 (+89)

Cantonment: 956 (+2)

Century: 934

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 150

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Perdido Key: 8

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,639 (+23)

Non-Florida residents: 58

Total deaths: 84

Long-term care facility deaths: 19

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 340*

Number of tests last day: 396

Percent positive last day: 5.3%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,908 (+2)

Gulf Breeze: 812 (+7)

Navarre: 714 (+8)

Pace: 474

Jay: 158 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 744,988

Florida residents: 735,565

Deaths: 15,736

Hospitalizations: 46,693*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.