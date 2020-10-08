Escambia Man Arrested On 15 Child Pornography Charges

Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, with assistance from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 44-year old Shawn Eric Caron of 231 Tallow Tree Drive, Pensacola on 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.

The investigation began after an agent identified images of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Caron’s residence, according to FDLE. The images depicted female and male children under the age of 10.

Caron was arrested in Baldwin County and is awaiting extradition to Escambia County, Florida.