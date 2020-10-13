County Court Judge Barry Dickson Sworn In

October 13, 2020

County Court Judge Barry Dickson was sworn in by First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John L. Miller on Monday.

Dickson was appointed to the office  by Governor Ron DeSantis on September 23.

Dickson, of Pensacola Beach, has been an assistant public defender for the First Judicial Circuit since 2004.

He currently serves as a reserve Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Dickson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the Circuit Court bench.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 