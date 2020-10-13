County Court Judge Barry Dickson Sworn In

County Court Judge Barry Dickson was sworn in by First Judicial Circuit Chief Judge John L. Miller on Monday.

Dickson was appointed to the office by Governor Ron DeSantis on September 23.

Dickson, of Pensacola Beach, has been an assistant public defender for the First Judicial Circuit since 2004.

He currently serves as a reserve Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and his law degree from Florida State University. Dickson fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz to the Circuit Court bench.