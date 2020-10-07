Cantonment Woman Charged With Child Cruelty For Allegedly Spanking Girl With Extension Cord

October 7, 2020

A Cantonment woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a child multiple times with an extension coard.

Baretha Kendra Grandison, 35, was charged with felony child cruelty. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $50,000.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Grandison had spanked her with an extension cord. That left “bruises, marks and welts”, according to an arrest report.

The report states Grandison said she had spanked the victim on the buttocks with a black leather belt but never used an extension cord. Grandison said the underage victim had been caught sending photos to teenage boys on her phone.

The age of the victim, and the relationship between the victim and grandison were redacted from the arrest report.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 