Cantonment Woman Charged With Child Cruelty For Allegedly Spanking Girl With Extension Cord

A Cantonment woman has been charged after allegedly hitting a child multiple times with an extension coard.

Baretha Kendra Grandison, 35, was charged with felony child cruelty. She remained in the Escambia County Jail Wednesday with bond set at $50,000.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Grandison had spanked her with an extension cord. That left “bruises, marks and welts”, according to an arrest report.

The report states Grandison said she had spanked the victim on the buttocks with a black leather belt but never used an extension cord. Grandison said the underage victim had been caught sending photos to teenage boys on her phone.

The age of the victim, and the relationship between the victim and grandison were redacted from the arrest report.