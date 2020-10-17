By The Numbers: $25.8 Million In Hurricane Sally Federal Recovery Money So Far For Escambia Residents
October 17, 2020
Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, Escambia County residents have received approximately $25.8 million in total federal funds.
2,410 homeowners and renters have been approved for more than $10 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. This includes:
- More than $8.1 million in Housing Assistance grants for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments.
- More than $1.9 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.
- 1,691 homeowners and renters were approved for rental assistance.
- 3,463 survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.
National Flood Insurance Program:
- 2,308 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $14.3 million has been paid in claims.
U.S. Small Business Administration:
- Nearly $1.5 million has been approved in low-interest disaster loans for 38 homeowners and renters.
Public Assistance:
- Escambia County was approved for assistance to local governments and private nonprofits for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities on Sept. 23.
- 10 requests for Public Assistance have been received, five have been approved.
Mobile Registration Intake Centers:
A Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist Hurricane Sally survivors with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. Centers in Escambia County are open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:
- Escambia County Extension Service, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
- Brownsville Community Center, 3200 West DeSoto Street, Pensacola
