By The Numbers: $25.8 Million In Hurricane Sally Federal Recovery Money So Far For Escambia Residents

Since the federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Sally, Escambia County residents have received approximately $25.8 million in total federal funds.

Individual Assistance:

2,410 homeowners and renters have been approved for more than $10 million in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. This includes: More than $8.1 million in Housing Assistance grants for housing repair costs, home replacement and rental payments. More than $1.9 million in Other Needs Assistance grants to replace essential household items and for other critical disaster-related costs.

homeowners and renters were approved for rental assistance. 3,463 survivors have not provided FEMA with the necessary information from their insurance settlements to complete their disaster assistance registration.

National Flood Insurance Program:

2,308 flood insurance claims have been filed. An estimated $14.3 million has been paid in claims.

U.S. Small Business Administration:

Nearly $1.5 million has been approved in low-interest disaster loans for 38 homeowners and renters.

Public Assistance:

Escambia County was approved for assistance to local governments and private nonprofits for debris removal, emergency protective measures and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged public facilities on Sept. 23.

10 requests for Public Assistance have been received, five have been approved.

Mobile Registration Intake Centers:

A Mobile Registration Intake Center (MRIC) is staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist Hurricane Sally survivors with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs. Centers in Escambia County are open daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:

