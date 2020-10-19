All Escambia County FEMA Registration Centers Move To New Locations Due To Early Voting

October 19, 2020

The FEMA Mobile Registration Intake Centers in Escambia County have moved due to early voting.

The disaster assistance registration centers will now be located at:

  • Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway
  • Marie K. Young Community Center, 6405 Wagner Road
  • Lexington Terrace Community Center, 700 S. Old Corry Field Road, Pensacola

The centers are open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are staffed with FEMA personnel who can assist with registration and answer questions about disaster-assistance programs.

The previous locations of the centers were all at sites that opened Monday for early voting.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

