Hurricane Delta Now A Category 4, Headed Toward The Northern Gulf Coast

Delta strengthened into a major Category 4 with winds of 130 mph Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center believes it will weaken slightly as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast late this week. There is much uncertainty about the track and intensity at this time, and residents of Escambia County should continue to monitor the storm.

“Even if Delta makes landfall to our west, the local area will still see a threat for storm surge, dangerous surf/rip currents, heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes,” the local National Weather Service in Mobile said.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan and restock any items you may have used during Hurricane Sally.

The latest information on the Hurricane Delta is in the graphics on this page.