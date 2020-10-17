17-Year Old Charged With Attempted Murder For Escambia Shooting

October 15, 2020

An 17-year old was arrested Thursday for a shooting a man Tuesday night.

Asontae Mason is charged with attempted homicide for the shooting in the 4400 block of Whisper Drive, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim walked into a convenience store on Creighton Road at Spanish Trail just before midnigh Tuesday. He had a gunshot wound to his neck and was transported to the hospital.

An update on the victim’s condition has not been made available.

