10 New Deaths, 50 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Two County Area

Ten additional deaths and 50 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,588 (+37)

Non-Florida residents: 1,166

Total deaths: 254 (+7)

Long-term care facility deaths : 119 (+3)

Current hospitalizations: 50

Number of tests last day: 918

Percent positive last day: 3.3%

Percent positive last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,202 (+25)

Cantonment: 941 (+4)

Century: 934

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 149

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,490 (+13)

Non-Florida residents: 52

Total deaths: 80 (+3)

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 330*

Number of tests last day: 569

Percent positive last day: 2.2%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,852 (+4)

Gulf Breeze: 790 (+2)

Navarre: 690 (+1)

Pace: 458 (+3)

Jay: 156 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 726,013

Florida residents: 717,148

Deaths: 14,068

Hospitalizations: 45,483*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.