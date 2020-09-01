Tuesday: Hot, Humid And More Of Those Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.