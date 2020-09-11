The Deadline Is Less Than A Month Away To Register To Vote In The General Election

The deadline to register to vote in the general election is less than a month away.

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David H. Stafford is reminding voters that Monday, October 5 is the last day to register to vote for the November 3 general election. Florida law mandates that registration books close 29 days before an election. New registrations must be completed and received or postmarked no later than October 5 for them to be effective for the November 3 election. Address changes can be made after the books close. If you are unsure of your registration status, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click Am I Registered? to verify your status or call the Supervisor of Elections office.

scambia County citizens have several ways to register to vote or update their record:

Online: Simply go to EscambiaVotes.gov to register to vote, or to update or change your current registration, including your address or party affiliation. It’s a quick and secure way to make sure you are ready to vote.

In Person: You can register at the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola, at any Florida Driver’s License Office, public library, and several other governmental offices and public assistance centers. Registration forms are also available to pick up at many locations countywide. For a complete list of locations throughout Escambia County, visit EscambiaVotes.gov or call or e-mail the Elections Office.

By Mail: Visit EscambiaVotes.gov and complete, print, and sign the online application. Be sure to include a valid Florida Driver’s License or Florida ID number, or if you have neither, the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number in the appropriate space. Completed applications must be received or postmarked no later than October 5. Mail to: Escambia County Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 12601, Pensacola, FL 32591-2601, or take the completed application to the Elections Office at 213 Palafox Place, 2nd Floor, in downtown Pensacola. To have a form mailed to you, call (850) 595-3900 or e-mail the Elections Office (soe@escambiavotes.com).

Vote-By-Mail Requests Still Being Accepted

For voters who wish to cast a ballot by mail, requests are being accepted until 5 p.m. on October 24. Requesting a vote-by-mail ballot is fast and easy. Here are a few ways to do it: go to EscambiaVotes.gov and complete the online request form, call or e-mail the elections office or send a signed, written request to: Supervisor of Elections, PO Box 12601, Pensacola, FL 32591. Be sure to include your date of birth and address when requesting a ballot. Voters can return their ballot by mail, by hand delivery to the Supervisor of Elections office, or to a drop box at any early voting site during the early voting period. Return postage on vote-by-mail ballots for the General Election has be paid by the Supervisor of Elections office.