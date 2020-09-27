Small Chance Of Rain Sunday; A Cool Down Coming This Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.