Small Chance Of Rain Sunday; A Cool Down Coming This Week
September 27, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
