Slight Chance of Showers For Saturday

September 5, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

