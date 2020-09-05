Slight Chance of Showers For Saturday
September 5, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. North wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.
Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
