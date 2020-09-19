Slight Chance Of Showers And A Cool Down For The Weekend

September 19, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 