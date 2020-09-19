Slight Chance Of Showers And A Cool Down For The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82