Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Each Day Into Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 88. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.