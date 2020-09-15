Sally At Category 1 With Winds Of 85 MPH, Moving Very Slowly

Hurricane Sally continues to move at a very slow pace on the way to a landfall now forecast to be in south Alabama.

Winds in Sally weakened slightly to 85 mph Tuesday morning as it moved northwest at 2 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. There is a tropical storm watch for Escambia County in Alabama.

Sally’s landfall will be a prolonged event given its slow speed, and it will be a significant flood event with very strong winds.

Rainfall of 10-20 inches with localized amounts of 25-30 inches is possible across coastal Alabama and Northwest Florida. Further inland in the North Escambia area, we are expected 6-10 inches with localized amounts of 10-20 inches. The heaviest rainfall and greatest flood potential will last from Tuesday into Wednesday. Moderate to major river flooding will following, including the Escambia and Perdido rivers.

Category 1 winds are possible in the hurricane warned area, including inland areas. This will result in many downed trees and power lines, considerable roof damage to structures, and damage to mobile homes.

