Sally At Category 1 With Winds Of 85 MPH, Moving Very Slowly

September 15, 2020

Hurricane Sally continues to move at a very slow pace on the way to a landfall now forecast to be in south Alabama.

Winds in Sally weakened slightly to 85 mph Tuesday morning as it moved northwest at 2 mph.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. There is a tropical storm watch for Escambia County in Alabama.

Sally’s landfall will be a prolonged event given its slow speed, and it will be a significant flood event with very strong winds.

Rainfall of 10-20 inches with localized amounts of 25-30 inches is possible across coastal Alabama and Northwest Florida. Further inland in the North Escambia area, we are expected 6-10 inches with localized amounts of 10-20 inches. The heaviest rainfall and greatest flood potential will last from Tuesday into Wednesday. Moderate to major river flooding will following, including the Escambia and Perdido rivers.

Category 1  winds are possible in the hurricane warned area, including inland areas. This will result in many downed trees and power lines, considerable roof damage to structures, and damage to mobile homes.

NorthEscambia.com will update this story, and the graphics on this page will continually update with the latest information from the National Hurricane Center.

The latest specific information is in the graphics on this page.

.

Comments

6 Responses to “Sally At Category 1 With Winds Of 85 MPH, Moving Very Slowly”

  1. William Reynolds on September 15th, 2020 11:49 am

    >>I work in Perdido Key, How will I know when or if they will close the bridge so I can get home?

    Theo Baars Bridge is now closed.
    Lillian Bridge is now closed.

  2. Cassandra Peterson on September 15th, 2020 11:36 am

    I work in Perdido Key, How will I know when or if they will close the bridge so I can get home?

  3. Jackie Johnson on September 15th, 2020 8:57 am

    Thank you Denny! I did see the post about 9:30 p.m. last night.

  4. Shay on September 14th, 2020 5:40 pm

    In Foley,Al. I guess I’m about to experience my first hurricane since moving to Cantonment,Fl from the north in 2007

  5. Denny on September 14th, 2020 5:20 pm

    Jackie, no trash tomorrow. See the article William posted.

  6. Jackie Johnson on September 14th, 2020 7:56 am

    Thank you for the updates. If you happen to hear ECUA will not be picking up garbage tomorrow please inform our area.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 