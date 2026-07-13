Century Awarded AARP Grant For Pedestrian Safety And Walkability Study

The Town of Century has been awarded a $2,500 grant through the nationwide AARP Community Challenge program to study community walkability.

The grant will fund a community walk audit designed to assess sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, and lighting along key town corridors. The initiative aims to identify barriers to mobility and highlight opportunities for future infrastructure improvements to enhance the quality of life for residents, particularly those aged 55 and older.

Kleinhaus Consulting Group, LLC has been selected to lead the project. The group will manage community engagement activities, facilitate the audit process, and prepare a final report of findings and recommendations for the Town’s consideration.

“Creating a community where residents can safely walk, stay active, and remain connected is important for people of all ages,” Century Mayor Benjamin Boutwell said. “We appreciate AARP’s investment in Century and look forward to working with residents and our partners to identify ways we can make our town even more welcoming and accessible.”

The walk audit is scheduled to take place this fall. Local officials plan to issue a public call for volunteers in the coming months, encouraging community members, local leaders, and older adults to participate and share their perspectives. Community meetings will also be held to share the results and help guide future planning efforts.

Century’s grant is part of a larger $30,000 commitment by AARP to three Northwest Florida organizations. Other regional recipients include Divine Revelations Ministries Inc. and the Florida Housing Coalition, both located in Tallahassee.

Statewide, AARP Florida awarded 24 grants totaling over $200,000 this year as part of the 10th anniversary of the Community Challenge program. Nationally, the organization committed $8.3 million to fund 750 quick-action projects.

“Communities across Florida are eager for real solutions that boost mobility, connection, and quality of life,” Jeff Johnson, State Director at AARP Florida, said. “These projects will bring real improvement to Northwest Florida by improving accessibility, transportation methods, pedestrian safety, and digital literacy across the region.”

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