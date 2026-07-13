Atmore Community Hospital Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, Vows to Keep Doors Open

Atmore Community Hospital has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, but hospital leadership emphasizes that the facility will remain fully operational with no cuts to patient services.

The hospital serves not only Atmore but also surrounding areas, including many North Escambia residents.

The voluntary petition was filed on Friday, July 10, 2026, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Alabama by Escambia County Alabama Community Hospitals, Inc. (ECACH), the non-profit organization that manages the 49-bed hospital. According to court documents, the hospital reports estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, with estimated liabilities ranging between $1 million and $10 million.

Hospital board members stated that the restructuring is part of a broader financial strategy aimed at stabilizing the facility’s long-term future and preserving local access to healthcare.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Debbie Rowell, Chair of the ECACH Board of Directors. “After carefully evaluating all available options, our Board approved this action because it is the best path to stabilize the hospital’s financial future and preserve local access to healthcare for the Atmore community.”

Ongoing Financial Battles and Tax Dispute

The bankruptcy filing follows a sharp decline in the hospital’s financial health, which forced the closure of its surgery department in 2024. Hospital officials pointed to standard rural healthcare pressures, including rising operational costs, staffing shortages, and lower reimbursement rates. However, the filing also aims to address “legacy financial obligations” connected to an ongoing legal battle.

Since April, ECACH has been locked in a lawsuit against the Escambia County Health Care Authority, the entity responsible for distributing local tax revenues to healthcare providers. The non-profit’s complaint alleges that the Health Care Authority and its chief financial officer disproportionately allocated property tax revenues to the larger D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

Furthermore, the complaint alleges that the Health Care Authority has blocked ECACH from accessing financial records, keeping them from fully assessing the hospital’s financial standing. The non-profit claims these funding disparities placed Atmore Community Hospital on the “precipice of financial insolvency and collapse.”

No Changes to Patient Care

Despite the financial restructuring, hospital officials stress that patients will see no disruption in care. The Chapter 11 process allows the hospital to organize its debts under court supervision while maintaining daily operations.

According to hospital press releases and court notifications:

Emergency Services: The Emergency Department will remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Staffing: The same physicians, nurses, and clinical teams will remain on staff.

Appointments: Patients are urged to keep all scheduled appointments, procedures, and tests.

Insurance: The hospital will continue to accept existing insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.

A New Management Strategy

In an effort to stabilize operations prior to the bankruptcy filing, executive leadership from USA Health was placed onsite in January 2026. USA Health has been working alongside the local board to assess the hospital’s financial health and build a sustainable, long-term vision to eventually expand healthcare access in the region.

Among the hospital’s largest unsecured creditors listed in the bankruptcy documents are Forefront Healthcare, LLC ($395,831.33), Trubridge, LLC ($252,179.81), and Emcare Physician Services, Inc. ($190,529.00).

Hospital leadership has not detailed exactly how long the Chapter 11 reorganization process will take but promised to provide regular updates as milestones are reached.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.