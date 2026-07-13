Century Reports 2,500 Gallon Raw Sewage Spill

The Town of Century recently reported a raw sewage leak from town equipment at the Century Correctional Institution at 400 Tedder Road, according to a report filed with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“The prison had a major leak that caused the lift station to being overloaded with flow. The pumps could not keep up with the flow coming in,” the report states.

Approximately 2,500 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled, and the town applied lime for cleanup.

Pictured: The Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.