Former Baptist Health Employee Sentenced To Seven Years For Molesting Teen Patient

July 13, 2026

A former Baptist Health Care employee has been sentenced to state prison for molesting a 15-year-old patient while he worked in 2024.

Judge John Simon sentenced 28-year-old Tariq Smith to seven years and designated him as a sex offender. According to court documents, Smith sexually battered a 15-year-old girl in his care after she was involuntarily committed for mental health problems at Baptist Behavioral Health. Smith was 26 years old at the time of the incident on June 30, 2024.

After serving seven years in state prison, Smith will be on sex offender probation for three years.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 