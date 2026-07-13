AAA: Florida Gas Prices A Nickel Higher Than Last Week

July 13, 2026

Florida gas prices face renewed upward pressure after tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalated over the weekend, according to AAA. Oil prices increased in overnight trading amid uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

The state average price for gasoline declined early last week, then rose 13 cents per gallon. Sunday’s state average of $3.82 per gallon was 5 cents more than last week, 8 cents less than a month ago, and 86 cents more than a year ago.

The Pensacola metro had the lowest average price per gallon in the state at $3.57. In Pensacola on Sunday, multiple stations were at $3.39, while the low price in North Escambia was at $3.46 at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

“Concerns about potential fuel supply disruptions have nudged oil prices higher,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With tensions in the Middle East adding uncertainty to the global oil market, gas prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 