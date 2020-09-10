Nine More COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia And Santa Rosa

There were 104 COVID-19 confirmed positives and nine additional deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Thursday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were two 79-year old males, and men ages 69, 76, 81 and 87. Two were long-term care facility residents. The Santa Rosa County deaths were males age 81 and 82 and an 85-year old female.

Escambia County cases increased by 68 to 11,702. An additional 36 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 5,026.

Of the 1,285 tests results returned in Escambia County, 4.5% were positive, and 8.1% were positive from 415 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.4%.

There were 89 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 200 deaths in Escambia County, 95 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 63 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 14 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 654,731 cases including 647,318 Florida residents. There have been 40,807 hospitalizations* and 12,326 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,702 (+68)

Non-Florida residents — 1,037

Pensacola —8,560 (+50)

Century — 925 (+2)

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 850 (+6)

Molino— 136

McDavid — 68

Walnut Hill — 17

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7

Current hospitalizations: 89 (+5)

Deaths — 200 (+6)

Male — 5,149

Female — 5,419

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 5,026 (+36)

Non-Florida residents — 49

Milton — 2,673 (+13)

Gulf Breeze — 721 (+7)

Navarre — 627 (+3)

Pace — 395 (+5)

Jay — 139

Bagdad — 11 (+2)

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 294*

Deaths — 63 (+3)

Male — 2,759

Female — 2,209

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 654,731

Florida residents — 647,318

Deaths — 12,326

Hospitalizations — 40,807*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.