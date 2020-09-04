Mostly Sunny, Middle 90s For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.