Military And Overseas Ballots On The Way For General Election

While recovering from the effects of Hurricane Sally, the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office sent more than 6,500 vote-by-mail ballots on Friday and Saturday to eligible military and overseas citizens. Voters will either receive their ballot by mail or electronically, depending on their chosen method of delivery.

Vote-by-mail ballots for eligible civilian voters who have requested a ballot will start being mailed between Thursday, September 24 and Thursday, October 1. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the General Election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. The United States Postal service recommends that voters mail their completed ballot at least one week before Election Day. To request or track your vote-by-mail ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail”, or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 595-3900.