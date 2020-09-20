Military And Overseas Ballots On The Way For General Election

September 20, 2020

While recovering from the effects of Hurricane Sally, the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office sent more than 6,500 vote-by-mail ballots on Friday and Saturday to eligible military and overseas citizens. Voters will either receive their ballot by mail or electronically, depending on their chosen method of delivery.

Vote-by-mail ballots for eligible civilian voters who have requested a ballot will start being mailed between Thursday, September 24 and Thursday, October 1. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the General Election is 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 24. The United States Postal service recommends that voters mail their completed ballot at least one week before Election Day. To request or track your vote-by-mail ballot, visit EscambiaVotes.gov and click “Vote by Mail”, or contact the Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 595-3900.

