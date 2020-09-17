Lows In The 60s? Even The 50s? Finally, It’s Going To Cool Down

September 17, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

