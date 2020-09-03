Lots Of Sunshine, Hot And Mostly Dry Weather

September 3, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Labor Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

