Local Weather Worsens Into The Week Due To Sally

September 13, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 83. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 80. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

