Latest Update: COVID-19 Numbers In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties

Due to increased coverage of Hurricane Sally and the subsequent recovery in Escambia County, this report was not published for two weeks. We’ve also revamped the report slightly; you’ll find more information in an easier to read format listed by county below. It is also important to note that testing sites in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were closed for a period of time due to the hurricane.

ALL LISTED INCREASES BELOW ARE FROM THE PAST TWO WEEKS.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,219 (+352)

Non-Florida residents: 1,102

Total deaths: 228 (+25)

Long-term care facility deaths : 107

Current hospitalizations: 47

Number of tests last day: 630

Percent positive last day: 5.0%

Percent positive last week: 3.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 8,945 (+303)

Century: 961 (+5)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Cantonment: 907 (+38)

Molino: 145 (+4)

McDavid: 72 (+4)

Walnut Hill: 18 (+1)

Bellview: 16 (+4)

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,296 (+170)

Non-Florida residents: 49

Total deaths: 76 (+10)

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 310*

Number of tests last day: 237

Percent positive last day: 7.0%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,786 (+18)

Gulf Breeze: 766 (+33)

Navarre: 663 (+26)

Pace: 432 (+25)

Jay: 147 (+3)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 698,682

Florida residents: 690,387

Deaths: 14,022

Hospitalizations: 43,469*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.