Increased Chance Of Rain The Next Three Days

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.