Increased Chance Of Rain The Next Three Days
September 23, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
