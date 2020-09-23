Hurricane Sally Debris Removal Begins Today In Escambia County

Curbside removal of Hurricane Sally debris removal begins today in Escambia County.

Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement.)

Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home. The county has divided its jurisdiction into three zones and contracted with three separate companies to accomplish the debris removal in 90 days.

Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:

Vegetative Debris (whole trees, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material)

Construction and Demolition Debris (damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures)

Appliances and White Goods (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters)

Electronic Waste (computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.)

Household Hazardous Waste (materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.)

Only loose debris will be collected; bagged debris should not be placed on the public right of way. Make every attempt to avoid stacking debris below low hanging power or utility lines.

Do not place debris within four feet of:

Mailboxes

Water meters

Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility

Only debris placed on the public right of way will be eligible for collection until further notice.

If all debris is not picked up during the initial pass, please continue to push remaining debris to the right of way for collection on subsequent passes.