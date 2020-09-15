Here Is The Latest Escambia County Hurricane Sally Information Update





Here is the latest summary information for Escambia County. This is a long update, but it covers a large number of topics.

Escambia County issued resolution R2020-124, declaring a state of local emergency due to imminent threat of Hurricane Sally.

Escambia County Emergency Operation Center has been activated at a level 2 due to COVID-19 and activated for Hurricane Sally on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 7 a.m. We will continue to closely monitor the situation over the next 72 hours to provide our residents with the most up-to-date information.

A voluntary hurricane evacuation was issued for Escambia County evacuation zone A. This area includes Perdido Key, Innerarity Point, Pensacola Beach and other low lying areas. The Pensacola Bay Center will open at 8 p.m. tonight as a hurricane risk shelter. Please take this notice seriously. The storm could potentially shift more to the east. If you live in a mobile home or have special needs, you should consider evacuation no matter the zone in which you live.

Public works crews are implementing their storm preparation protocol which includes fueling of equipment, stocking vehicles, placing employees on standby for after-hours road clearing, removing trash cans and lifeguard towers from Pensacola Beach, and checking drainage systems.

County offices, including the Tax Collector’s Office, Supervisor of Elections Office and all offices of Pam Childers, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller will also be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Perdido Landfill and Palafox Transfer Station will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Wednesday, Sept. 16 Board of Adjustment meeting is canceled.The Wednesda, Sept. 16 Development Review Committee meeting is canceled.

The Escambia County BCC Public Forum at 8:30 a.m. and Regular Meeting at 9 a.m. will move from Thursday, Sept. 17 to Thursday, Sept. 24.

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards are flying red flags on Pensacola Beach. The water is closed to swimming and wading.

As a reminder, residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time. Remember, this year’s disaster kit might need to look a little different if you must go to a shelter—make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

With possible flooding forecast for our area, please do not drive into hazardous flood water and remember to Turn Around Don’t Drown. Follow these flood safety tips:

Get to higher ground – Get out of areas subject to flooding.

Do not drive into water – Do not drive or walk into flooded areas. It only takes 6″ of water to knock you off your feet and 2 feet of water to carry away a vehicle.

Stay informed – Monitor local radar, television, weather radio, internet or social media for updates.

Sand is still available at the following locations:



Baars Field Athletic Park – 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park – 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park – 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park - 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

12950 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola (behind the Sheriff’s sub station)

The sand is available on a first come, first serve basis. Residents must bring their own sandbags and shovels to one of the following locations.

City of Pensacola

The following City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed to the public Wednesday, Sept. 16 due to Hurricane Sally:

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers (Closure includes feeding programs and mask distribution)

Sanitation Pickup Changes (Updated)

City of Pensacola Sanitation customers will also experience a change in their pickup schedule this week due to Hurricane Sally:

City of Pensacola Sanitation Services will not operate on Tuesday, Sept. 15 or Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Tuesday customers will receive service on Thursday, Sept. 17, weather permitting.

Wednesday customers will receive service on Friday, Sept. 18, weather permitting.

Thursday customers will receive service on Saturday, Sept. 19, weather permitting.

There will not be any yard waste pickup or special collections of bulk waste items this week for City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.

City of Pensacola Meeting Updates

Canceled: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Planning Board Meeting

Rescheduled: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Citizens Police Advisory Meeting

Rescheduled: Wednesday, Sept. 16 City Council Budget Public Hearing

Canceled: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Zoning Board of Adjustments

Canceled: Thursday, Sept. 17 Parks and Recreation Board

COVID-19 Testing Sites

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart – closed Wednesday, Sept 16

FDOH-Escambia Downtown Center – closed Wednesday, Sept 16

State-sponsored site at Publix (9th Avenue and Bayou Boulevard.) – closed Wednesday, Sept 16

Community Health Northwest Florida – closed Wednesday, Sept 16

Community Health Northwest Florida Cantonment Pediatrics – closed Wednesday, Sept. 16

UWF – closed through Wednesday, Sept. 16

Council on Aging of West Florida

The Retreat adult day care will be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Pre-packaged to-go meals distributed from churches and community centers in Escambia and Santa Rosa will cease operation Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 and resume Thursday, Sept. 17.

Meals on Wheels will also be suspended Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16. Individuals scheduled to receive meals on Tuesday or Wednesday will receive their meals on Thursday.

To mitigate the risk caused by missed meal-delivery, many high-risk individuals were given shelf-stable, long-lasting meals at the start of hurricane season.

ECAT

Due to Hurricane Sally, ECAT will not run service Sept. 15 or Sept. 16. UWF Trolley service was suspended Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept.16.

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority

Sanitation collections for ECUA customers in Escambia and Santa Rosa County for Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 were canceled following the announced closures of the Perdido and Central Landfills. Information on the resumption of collections will be posted after the re-opening of each landfill is determined by their respective county. Residents are encouraged to visit the ECUA website or local media sources for updates.

All ECUA business offices were closed for Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 15 due to Hurricane Sally.

The ECUA Citizens’ Advisory Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15 has been rescheduled to Thursday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Escambia County River Electric

Escambia River Electric Cooperative is monitoring Hurricane Sally closely and urges members to do the same. EREC activated its emergency response plan earlier this week, alerting employees to take necessary measures in preparation for the storm. Should our area sustain widespread outages, EREC has coordinated with our statewide association for additional crews to arrive and assist as soon as conditions are safe to do so.

View the EREC outage map via www.erec.com for up to date power outage information. Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s telephone number to report outages is 1-877-OUT-EREC or 1-877-688-3732.

The First Judicial Circuit Courts

The First Judicial Circuit courts in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton Counties will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16. Normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday.

Florida Department of Health in Escambia County

Due to the potential for storm impact from Hurricane Sally, Escambia County buildings will be closed Wednesday, September 16, 2020. All offices of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County (FDOH-Escambia) will be closed during this period. FDOH-Escambia offices are currently scheduled to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 17 at their regular time.

All FDOH-Escambia clinics, and other services provided by FDOH-Escambia, will be suspended Wednesday, Sept. 16. Clients with appointments scheduled during this period may call 850-595-6500 when we reopen to reschedule their appointment.

Community Health Northwest Florida dental services at FDOH-Escambia’s Fairfield Drive Service Center will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16 and are scheduled to reopen Thursday, Sept. 17. Patients who have appointments in the dental clinic may call 850-912-8880 to reschedule.

All persons are encouraged to follow FDOH-Escambia on Twitter@HealthyEscambia and to monitor EscambiaHealth.com and local news media for updated information on hours and services.

Governor’s Press Office

Governor Ron DeSantis issued and executive order expanding the state of emergency posed by Hurricane Sally to the following counties: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Walton, and Washington.

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Closures

Naval Live Oaks day use area

Hwy 399 J. Earle Bowden Way

Santa Rosa Area/Opal Beach

Fort Pickens Area

Fort Barrancas – due to NAS Pensacola base restrictions

Perdido Key/ Johnson Beach

Okaloosa Area

The areas will remain closed until further notice.

Hygiene

Basic hygiene is very important during a natural disaster. Always wash your hands with soap and water that has been boiled or disinfected and cooled. Hands should be washed before preparing or eating food, after using the bathroom or changing a diaper, after handling uncooked food, after playing with a pet, after handling garbage, after tending to someone who is sick or injured, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, after helping in flood cleanup activities, and after handling items contaminated with flood water or sewage.

NAS Pensacola

Due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Sally, Naval Air Station Pensacola will curtail normal operations and are in Condition of Readiness . Only mission essential personnel are required to report for duty. COR I means that destructive force winds (50 mph) are forecasted within 12 hours. No personnel evacuations have been ordered at this time. Aircraft from Training Air Wing SIX will be hangered on board the installation.

Pensacola International Airport

Pensacola International Airport will be closed to all arriving and departing aircraft. Passengers will not be allowed to stay in the terminal building. PNS will remain closed until weather (wind speeds, rain, etc.) allow for safe operation. Passengers with flights in or out of PNS tonight or tomorrow should contact their airlines for rescheduling and updates.

Roads and Bridge Closures



Theo Baars Bridge and Lillian Bridge are now closed per the Sheriff’s Office.

Three Mile Bridge is closed due to sustained winds of 40 MPH per FDOT. Garcon Point Bridge is now also closed.

17th Avenue at the CSX railroad trestle/Graffiti Bridge

DeVilliers Street at Main Street

Interstate 110 at the Interstate 10 ramp

9th Avenue at Romana Street

6th Avenue at Highland Drive

Sonia Street at K Street

Coyle Street at Main Street

Main Street at G Street

Main Street from Baylen to Clubbs Street

Government Street from Reus Street to Clubbs Street

J Street south of Cedar Street

The River Flood Warning for the Perdido River near Barrineau Park remains in effect from this evening until further notice. Major, near-record flooding is forecast. The river is forecast to crest at 26.0 feet. At 26.3 feet, record flooding is expected similar to Hurricane Georges in 1998; River Annex Road, Ruby’s Fish Camp, Hurst Hammock Road, Seminole Landing, Adventures Perdido River, and River Bend Estates are flooded. At 24.06 feet, water enters the first floor of houses on stilts just north of Adventures Perdido River.

Schools, Colleges & Universities

All Escambia County Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 16. The Special School Board Meeting and Final Budget Hearing will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 5:01 p.m., and the Regular School Board Meeting will follow the Special Meeting, and begin at 5:30 p.m., also on Sept. 22.

Pensacola Christian College classes are canceled. Tentative plans are to resume Wednesday at noon. Pensacola Christian Academy is also closed on Wednesday. Classes are expected to resume Thursday.

All offices, classes and activities at Pensacola State College will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 16. PSC plans to reopen Thursday, Sept. 17 but will monitor the weather and any storm related issues and send additional alerts if plans change.

UWF will be closed through 11:59 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17. All courses, including online courses, are cancelled. All assignments, exams, virtual and in-person courses must be suspended during this time. All virtual or in-person meetings, activities and services are suspended during this time. The University will resume operations at 12 p.m. (noon) on Thursday, Sept. 17 unless otherwise notified by the university.



