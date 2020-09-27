Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge is closed and will remain closed.

The bridge is closed and will remain closed. · U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and the U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/ 2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and the U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/ 2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations. · East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities.

Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities. · West Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Construction Activities West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter an intermittent, westbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 9 as crews perform curb and gutter work in preparation for paving of the new turn lane.

Motorists will encounter an intermittent, westbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Oct. 9 as crews perform curb and gutter work in preparation for paving of the new turn lane. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities continue. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge is closed and will remain closed.

– The bridge is closed and will remain closed. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

· S .R. 4 Routine Bridge Inspection over Big Juniper Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

– Motorists will encounter intermittent eastbound lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection. · S.R. 87 North Underground Utility Operations from Park Avenue to S.R. 89 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 3 as crews perform underground utility repairs.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.