Food, Water And Ice Available Again Monday At Locations Across North Escambia
September 21, 2020
Ice, food (MREs), and bottled water will be available again Monday at seven distributions locations in Escambia County.
The distributions will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both at the following locations:
AMC Movie Theater – 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)
161 East Nine Mile Road
Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)
6081 Industrial Blvd
Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field
4711 North “W” St.
Casino Beach Parking Lot
Pensacola Beach
Point Church
13801 Innerarity Point Road
There will be ice available at the following locations in addition to food and water at:
Brownsville Community Center
3200 W. DeSoto St.
Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Road
