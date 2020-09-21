Food, Water And Ice Available Again Monday At Locations Across North Escambia

Ice, food (MREs), and bottled water will be available again Monday at seven distributions locations in Escambia County.

The distributions will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both at the following locations:

AMC Movie Theater – 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)

161 East Nine Mile Road

Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)

6081 Industrial Blvd

Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field

4711 North “W” St.

Casino Beach Parking Lot

Pensacola Beach

Point Church

13801 Innerarity Point Road

There will be ice available at the following locations in addition to food and water at:

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W. DeSoto St.

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Road