Food And Water Will Be Distributed At Five Locations In Escambia County Beginning Saturday Morning

Food (MREs) and bottled water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Monday, Sept. 21 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:

AMC Movie Theater – 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)

161 East Nine Mile Road

Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)

6081 Industrial Blvd

Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field

4711 North “W” St.

Casino Beach Parking Lot

Pensacola Beach

Point Church

13801 Innerarity Point Road

There will be ice available at the following locations in addition to food and water at:

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W. DeSoto St.

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Road

Pictured: A food and water distribution site on Industrial Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.