Food And Water Will Be Distributed At Five Locations In Escambia County Beginning Saturday Morning
September 18, 2020
Food (MREs) and bottled water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Monday, Sept. 21 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:
AMC Movie Theater – 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)
161 East Nine Mile Road
Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)
6081 Industrial Blvd
Brent Athletic Park – Baseball Field
4711 North “W” St.
Casino Beach Parking Lot
Pensacola Beach
Point Church
13801 Innerarity Point Road
There will be ice available at the following locations in addition to food and water at:
Brownsville Community Center
3200 W. DeSoto St.
Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Road
Pictured: A food and water distribution site on Industrial Boulevard. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.
