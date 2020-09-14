Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower As Sally Moves North

September 14, 2020

Florida gas prices were drifting lower as Tropical Storm Sally moves toward the Gulf Coast. Ten crude oil refineries, with a total processing capacity of 2.64 million barrels per day (more than 25 percent of total gulf coast crude oil refining capacity) stand in the path of the storm.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.15. A North Escambia low of $2.09 could be found at three Cantonment stations Sunday night, while one Nine Mile Road station was at $1.89.

“As of Sunday night, this storm was not having much of an impact on gasoline prices, but that could change this week, depending on the severity of the storm,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For now, it appears retail prices could continue to decline this week, due to the 10-cent drop in wholesale gasoline prices last week.”

Florida drivers were paying an average price of $2.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Sunday’s state average was about the cents per gallon less than a week ago and six cents more than one month ago.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 