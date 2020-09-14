Florida Gas Prices Drift Lower As Sally Moves North

Florida gas prices were drifting lower as Tropical Storm Sally moves toward the Gulf Coast. Ten crude oil refineries, with a total processing capacity of 2.64 million barrels per day (more than 25 percent of total gulf coast crude oil refining capacity) stand in the path of the storm.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $2.15. A North Escambia low of $2.09 could be found at three Cantonment stations Sunday night, while one Nine Mile Road station was at $1.89.

“As of Sunday night, this storm was not having much of an impact on gasoline prices, but that could change this week, depending on the severity of the storm,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “For now, it appears retail prices could continue to decline this week, due to the 10-cent drop in wholesale gasoline prices last week.”

Florida drivers were paying an average price of $2.17 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Sunday’s state average was about the cents per gallon less than a week ago and six cents more than one month ago.