Florida Bars Can Reopen On Monday At 50% Capacity

September 11, 2020

Florida will allow bars to reopen at 50% capacity on Monday as the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to subside.

Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Halsey Beshears signed an executive order Thursday night that rescinds the restrations his  department placed on bars just three weeks after they reopened in June after coronavirus cases surged.

“In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said in a statement. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

Alcohol vendors may operate at 50% capacity, allow bar service to seated patrons, and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing, according to the order.

