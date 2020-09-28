FDOH Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Escambia County on Sunday.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,243 (+24)

Non-Florida residents: 1,106

Total deaths: 228

Long-term care facility deaths : 107

Current hospitalizations: 47

Number of tests last day: 572

Percent positive last day: 3.4%

Percent positive last week: 3.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 8,963 (+18)

Century: 931

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Cantonment: 908 (+1)

Molino: 145

McDavid: 73 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,314 (+18)

Non-Florida residents: 49

Total deaths: 76

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 310*

Number of tests last day: 225

Percent positive last day: 8.2%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,793 (+7)

Gulf Breeze: 766

Navarre: 664 (+1)

Pace: 436 (+4)

Jay: 148 (+1)

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 700,564

Florida residents: 692,234

Deaths: 14,032

Hospitalizations: 43,533*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.