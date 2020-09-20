Escambia Schools Closed On Monday And Tuesday (With Info For PSC, UWF, PCA, PCC And Santa Rosa)

Escambia County schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, according to Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. He said that a budget meeting and regular meeting planned at the JE Hall Center for Monday will still be held at 5:01 and 5:30 p.m. respectively.

Santa Rosa County schools will reopen on Monday.

Pensacola State College is currently scheduled to be open on Monday, but check by Sunday evening for a possible update.

The University of West Florida will be closed through 4:59 a.m. on Thursday to allow the University and UWF community time to regain power and continue the cleanup process. Only essential personnel and residential students are permitted at UWF locations at this time. All courses, including online courses, are cancelled until Thursday. All assignments, exams, virtual and in-person courses are suspended during this time.

Pensacola Christian Academy will reopen for school on Monday. Pensacola Christian College will resume classes and reopen all work areas on Monday.