Escambia, Santa Rosa Add Three COVID-19 Deaths, 91 New Cases

There were 91 new COVID-19 positives and three new deaths reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Escambia County deaths were males ages 55 and 83, and the Santa Rosa County death was a 72-year old male.

Escambia County cases increased 58 to 11,418. An additional 33 cases brought the Santa Rosa County total to 4,845.

Of the 839 tests results returned in Escambia County, 6% were positive, and 10% were positive from 348 tests in Santa Rosa County. Over the past week, the overall average positivity rate for Escambia County is 5.5%.

There were 97 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Escambia County as of Thursday, according to data from the three local hospitals.

Of the 192 deaths in Escambia County, 91 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been 58 deaths in Santa Rosa County, at least seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and 12 in a long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 640,211 cases including 633,060 Florida residents. There have been 39,667 hospitalizations* and 11,750 deaths. The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 11,418 (+58)

Non-Florida residents — 1,020

Pensacola —8,354 (+54)

Century — 919

—-including 771 Century prison inmates

Cantonment — 807 (+5)

Molino— 132 (+1)

McDavid — 66 (+1)

Walnut Hill — 16

Bellview — 12

Gonzalez — 7

Perdido Key — 7 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 97

Deaths — 192 (+2)

Male — 5,035

Female — 5,268

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Median Age — 39

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 4,845 (+33)

Non-Florida residents — 43

Milton — 2,602 (+16)

Gulf Breeze — 705 (+6)

Navarre — 600 (+1)

Pace — 382 (+5)

Jay — 135

Bagdad — 9

Cumulative Hospitalizations — 278*

Deaths — 59 (+1)

Male — 2,679

Female — 2,116

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 101

Median Age — 40

Florida cases:

Total cases — 640,211

Florida residents — 633,060

Deaths — 11,750

Hospitalizations — 39,667*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.