Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Through The Weekend

September 12, 2020

For the latest tropical update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 