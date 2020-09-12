Good Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Through The Weekend

For the latest tropical update, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.