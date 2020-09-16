Curfew In Effect For Escambia County For The Next Three Nights

A county-wide curfew will be in place the next three nights in Escambia County, including Pensacola and Century, due to Hurricane Sally.

The curfew will be from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Officials will reassess the curfew on Friday.

Law enforcement will have roadblocks in place at some major roadways. The City of Pensacola is relying on voluntary compliance, and residents will be expected to follow the curfew.

Essential workers are not restricted by the curfew, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.