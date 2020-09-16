Curfew In Effect For Escambia County For The Next Three Nights

September 16, 2020

A county-wide curfew will be in place the next three nights in Escambia County, including Pensacola and Century, due to Hurricane Sally.

The curfew will be from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Officials will reassess the curfew on Friday.

Law enforcement will have roadblocks in place at some major roadways. The City of Pensacola is relying on voluntary compliance, and residents will be expected to follow the curfew.

Essential workers are not restricted by the curfew, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 